Central Garden & Pet (CENTA) to Issue — Dividend of $25.00 on February 8th

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Friday, December 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 8th will be given a dividend of 25.00 per share on Thursday, February 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th.

Central Garden & Pet Price Performance

NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $41.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.64. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $33.77 and a 52-week high of $45.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.34 and a 200 day moving average of $33.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet’s stock is scheduled to split on Friday, February 9th. The 5-4 split was announced on Friday, February 9th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, February 9th.

Insider Activity at Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $750.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, Director John Ranelli sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $101,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Ranelli sold 3,500 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $101,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Edward Hanson sold 7,500 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $235,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,748.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Central Garden & Pet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CENTA. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,238,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,122,000 after buying an additional 484,638 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter worth $13,824,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter worth $4,788,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 12.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 910,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,566,000 after purchasing an additional 98,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,371,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,254,000 after purchasing an additional 72,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CENTA. StockNews.com lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 21st. TheStreet lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Central Garden & Pet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CENTA

About Central Garden & Pet

(Get Free Report)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.