CGI (NYSE:GIB) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.
CGI Stock Performance
NYSE:GIB opened at $111.47 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86. CGI has a 1-year low of $88.74 and a 1-year high of $116.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.93.
CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.33. CGI had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Analysts forecast that CGI will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About CGI
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.
