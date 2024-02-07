CGI (NYSE:GIB) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

CGI Stock Performance

NYSE:GIB opened at $111.47 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86. CGI has a 1-year low of $88.74 and a 1-year high of $116.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.93.

Get CGI alerts:

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.33. CGI had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Analysts forecast that CGI will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About CGI

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CGI by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,711,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,239,000 after acquiring an additional 129,020 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in shares of CGI by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 297.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in CGI by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. 49.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.