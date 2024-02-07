ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $26.57, but opened at $29.77. ChampionX shares last traded at $28.62, with a volume of 381,860 shares.
The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. ChampionX had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $943.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.
ChampionX Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. ChampionX’s payout ratio is 22.52%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChampionX
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHX. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in ChampionX by 3.3% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 2.7% in the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 19.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 1.0% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 39,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.
ChampionX Trading Up 9.2 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.45.
About ChampionX
ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.
