Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Weak Earnings

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $306.93 and last traded at $307.71, with a volume of 376400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $319.21.

The company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.76 by ($1.69). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on CHTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $460.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $445.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $425.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charter Communications

In other news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 87,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.37, for a total value of $36,424,366.11. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 132,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,027,507.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charter Communications

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 168.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the third quarter worth about $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 307.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Stock Down 4.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $373.84 and its 200-day moving average is $406.08. The company has a market cap of $42.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.03.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Further Reading

