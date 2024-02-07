Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Reaches New 52-Week High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $166.06 and last traded at $163.64, with a volume of 242816 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $160.80.

The technology company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The business had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CHKP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $132.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $118.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 483.7% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.38.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

