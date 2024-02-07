Chegg Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CHGG)

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 9,546 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 355% compared to the average volume of 2,099 put options.

Chegg Stock Down 6.2 %

CHGG stock opened at $8.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.82. Chegg has a 12 month low of $7.32 and a 12 month high of $18.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Chegg had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $187.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chegg will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Andrew J. Brown sold 16,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $169,548.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,058.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,901 shares of company stock valued at $189,984. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chegg during the third quarter worth approximately $61,286,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in Chegg by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 8,967,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,635,000 after buying an additional 5,305,250 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chegg during the 4th quarter worth $45,304,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Chegg during the 2nd quarter worth $15,683,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Chegg by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,940,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,922,000 after buying an additional 1,320,462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler Companies downgraded shares of Chegg to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Chegg from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Chegg from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Chegg from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.55.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.

