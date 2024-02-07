Chesapeake Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 4,778 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 90% compared to the typical volume of 2,514 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 100.2% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175,883 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,281 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 3,273.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,462,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,143 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 4,616.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,396,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter worth about $101,464,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHK opened at $76.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.45. Chesapeake Energy has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $91.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.30.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

