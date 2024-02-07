Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (CHKR) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 15th

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0214 per share on Thursday, February 29th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Stock Down 3.5 %

CHKR stock opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average is $0.88.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust had a net margin of 75.62% and a return on equity of 95.06%. The business had revenue of $1.88 million during the quarter.

About Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. It has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area.

