ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.46

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.46 and traded as high as $1.57. ChromaDex shares last traded at $1.52, with a volume of 73,545 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut ChromaDex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Get ChromaDex alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ChromaDex

ChromaDex Stock Down 1.9 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.46.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 23.28% and a negative net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $19.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.61 million. Equities research analysts expect that ChromaDex Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChromaDex

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDXC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of ChromaDex by 130.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 9,321 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of ChromaDex by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

ChromaDex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.