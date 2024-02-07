CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) to Issue Dividend Increase – $2.44 Per Share

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) declared a None dividend on Monday, February 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 2.44 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This is a boost from CNA Financial’s previous None dividend of $1.62.

CNA Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. CNA Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 30.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CNA Financial to earn $4.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.2%.

CNA Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CNA stock opened at $46.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.93. CNA Financial has a 12-month low of $36.17 and a 12-month high of $46.87. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNA Financial ( NYSE:CNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CNA Financial will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNA. StockNews.com lowered CNA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered CNA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNA Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in CNA Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in CNA Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in CNA Financial by 178.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in CNA Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Featured Stories

