CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of CNA Financial from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

CNA Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CNA stock opened at $46.16 on Tuesday. CNA Financial has a 12 month low of $36.17 and a 12 month high of $46.87. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.93.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CNA Financial will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNA Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $2.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. This is a boost from CNA Financial’s previous None dividend of $1.62. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNA Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of CNA Financial by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of CNA Financial by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CNA Financial by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,150,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,935,000 after purchasing an additional 92,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

