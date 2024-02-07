CNX Resources Co. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CNX Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 31st. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.39. The consensus estimate for CNX Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.52 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ FY2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $2.59. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 50.34%. The firm had revenue of $999.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho upgraded CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial upgraded CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com downgraded CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNX Resources

CNX Resources Stock Performance

CNX stock opened at $20.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.17. CNX Resources has a 1-year low of $14.36 and a 1-year high of $23.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 2.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNX Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,448,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $286,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,826 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 13,758,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $220,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,108 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,033,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $270,061,000 after buying an additional 1,760,214 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,587,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $81,009,000 after buying an additional 376,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,533,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,492,000 after buying an additional 22,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.