CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.43.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNMD shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of CONMED from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on CONMED from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CONMED from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on CONMED from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

CONMED stock opened at $83.40 on Wednesday. CONMED has a one year low of $80.01 and a one year high of $138.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.42 and a 200 day moving average of $105.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 40.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

In other CONMED news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,300 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $252,839.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,925.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNMD. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CONMED by 586.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in CONMED during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in CONMED by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in CONMED in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONMED during the third quarter worth $64,000.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

