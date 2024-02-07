ConocoPhillips (COP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.70 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $111.53 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.63. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $127.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $132.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.24.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 397 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Johnson Rice cut ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

