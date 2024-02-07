Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.83.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSTM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Constellium in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Constellium from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Constellium from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th.

CSTM stock opened at $18.99 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.72. Constellium has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $20.68.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Constellium by 35.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Constellium by 26.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Constellium by 138.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Constellium in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 48.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the period.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, other transportation and industrial end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

