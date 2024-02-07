COPT Defense Properties (CDP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

COPT Defense Properties Stock Up 2.0 %

COPT Defense Properties stock opened at $23.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.91. COPT Defense Properties has a twelve month low of $21.59 and a twelve month high of $27.11. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.27, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Get COPT Defense Properties alerts:

COPT Defense Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. COPT Defense Properties’s payout ratio is -219.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CDP. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of COPT Defense Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CDP

Insider Transactions at COPT Defense Properties

In related news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 7,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $187,456.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,863 shares in the company, valued at $429,669.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other COPT Defense Properties news, Director Steven D. Kesler sold 1,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total transaction of $43,731.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,002.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 7,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $187,456.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,863 shares in the company, valued at $429,669.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

COPT Defense Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what the Company believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for COPT Defense Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COPT Defense Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.