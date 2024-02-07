Creditcoin Trading 7.8% Lower This Week (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 7th. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00001091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $148.80 million and approximately $14.75 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005686 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000048 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,587,939 coins and its circulating supply is 317,800,709 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

