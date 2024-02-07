Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Holdings Raised by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,127 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Compass Point lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.31.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of CFR stock opened at $101.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.25 and a 12 month high of $134.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.62 and a 200-day moving average of $99.48.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.44%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

