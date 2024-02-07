CVS Health Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 59,869 call options on the company. This is an increase of 80% compared to the average daily volume of 33,282 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVS Health

CVS Health Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 111.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock opened at $73.76 on Wednesday. CVS Health has a 52 week low of $64.41 and a 52 week high of $90.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $94.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.50.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 40.12%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

