CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.35) Per Share

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for CymaBay Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.95) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS.

CBAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CymaBay Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.64.

CBAY opened at $24.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 22.76 and a quick ratio of 22.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.54. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $25.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.36 and a beta of 0.28.

In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 18,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total value of $435,599.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $355,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $86,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 18,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total transaction of $435,599.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,439 shares of company stock worth $3,470,441 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 48,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 1.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 72,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 6.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 96.9% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

