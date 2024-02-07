Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $81.87, but opened at $79.23. Cytokinetics shares last traded at $78.33, with a volume of 809,746 shares trading hands.

Specifically, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $88,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,664 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,505.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $88,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,505.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Henderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $425,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,629,688.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,783 shares of company stock valued at $8,707,449. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CYTK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Cytokinetics from $58.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. UBS Group cut Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $61.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.94.

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.96 and a 200 day moving average of $44.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cytokinetics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYTK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,741,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,405 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 244.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,203,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,343,000 after purchasing an additional 854,101 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,459,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,362,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $501,114,000 after purchasing an additional 736,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,093,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,978,000 after purchasing an additional 595,708 shares during the last quarter.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.