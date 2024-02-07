Deltic Energy (LON:DELT) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Deltic Energy (LON:DELT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 185 ($2.32) target price on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Deltic Energy in a research note on Monday, December 18th.
Deltic Energy Plc, a natural resources investing company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of oil and gas licenses. It holds licenses in the Southern and Central North Sea. The company was formerly known as Cluff Natural Resources Plc and changed its name to Deltic Energy Plc in June 2020.
