Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Stock Price Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $69.81

Shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $69.81 and traded as high as $89.76. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $89.55, with a volume of 530,413 shares.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.57 and its 200 day moving average is $69.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 689.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 156,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,022,000 after acquiring an additional 136,622 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,457,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,885,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 32,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

