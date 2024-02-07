DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $113.00 to $130.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. DoorDash traded as high as $110.85 and last traded at $110.25, with a volume of 1185442 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.12.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DASH. Truist Financial boosted their price target on DoorDash from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded DoorDash from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays raised their price target on DoorDash from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on DoorDash from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total transaction of $13,882,239.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $13,882,239.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total value of $86,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 100,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,705,720.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 570,500 shares of company stock worth $56,882,162 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in DoorDash by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in DoorDash by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 1.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.10. The firm has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a PE ratio of -41.76 and a beta of 1.72.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

