DoorDash’s (DASH) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $133.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DASH. Mizuho lifted their price target on DoorDash from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a buy rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoorDash has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Shares of NYSE DASH opened at $112.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a PE ratio of -41.76 and a beta of 1.72. DoorDash has a fifty-two week low of $51.50 and a fifty-two week high of $113.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.85 and a 200-day moving average of $89.10.

In other news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total transaction of $86,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 100,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,705,720.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total value of $86,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 100,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,705,720.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.56, for a total transaction of $8,608,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,089,485.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 570,500 shares of company stock valued at $56,882,162. Insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in DoorDash by 123.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in DoorDash by 43.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in DoorDash by 18.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in DoorDash by 204.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in DoorDash by 305.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

