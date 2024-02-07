Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. Approximately 263,794 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 179% from the previous session’s volume of 94,547 shares.The stock last traded at $29.28 and had previously closed at $31.00.

Specifically, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester purchased 6,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.19 per share, with a total value of $196,684.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,773.87. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester purchased 6,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.19 per share, with a total value of $196,684.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,773.87. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley J. Ehrman acquired 4,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.03 per share, for a total transaction of $124,817.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 89,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,556.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 43,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,343,583. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Dorchester Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $1.0079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 26th. This is a positive change from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.54%. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 152.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,076 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC increased its position in Dorchester Minerals by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 48,030 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,170 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,025 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 20.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 592 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

