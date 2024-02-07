dYdX Price Tops $2.77 on Major Exchanges (DYDX)

dYdX (DYDX) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 7th. During the last seven days, dYdX has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. dYdX has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and $39.20 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dYdX token can now be bought for $2.77 or 0.00006467 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

dYdX Profile

dYdX’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 536,043,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 377,821,714 tokens. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydxfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. dYdX’s official website is dydx.trade. dYdX’s official message board is dydx.forum.

Buying and Selling dYdX

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX (DYDX) is a decentralized trading platform built on Ethereum. It allows users to trade a range of crypto assets, including perpetual futures contracts and options, with up to 25x leverage. The platform was created by a team of experienced traders and blockchain developers led by Antonio Juliano. dYdX aims to provide a decentralized, non-custodial trading experience with low fees and high liquidity. The DYDX token is used for governance and fee discounts on the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dYdX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dYdX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dYdX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

