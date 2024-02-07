Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from $62.00 to $70.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock. Dynatrace traded as high as $62.00 and last traded at $62.00, with a volume of 1663 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.70.
DT has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dynatrace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.55.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 2,277.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,934,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642,452 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 11,824.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,411,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,702,000 after buying an additional 2,391,545 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,202,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,896,000 after buying an additional 2,218,679 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at $82,232,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,155,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,747,000 after buying an additional 2,068,456 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Dynatrace Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.51, a PEG ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.81.
Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.
