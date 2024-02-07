Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EW. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.19.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on EW

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

NYSE EW opened at $88.25 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $60.57 and a 12-month high of $94.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.04.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 14,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $1,110,740.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 14,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $1,110,740.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $2,190,097.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,745.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 132,283 shares of company stock worth $9,714,586. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Edwards Lifesciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 655,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,173,000 after acquiring an additional 19,798 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.