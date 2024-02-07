ELIS (XLS) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $6.60 Million

ELIS (XLS) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. One ELIS token can now be bought for about $0.0330 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ELIS has traded up 37.4% against the U.S. dollar. ELIS has a total market cap of $6.60 million and $10,734.01 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004759 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00016079 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00015364 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,880.90 or 0.99958334 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00011104 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.98 or 0.00193436 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000056 BTC.

ELIS Profile

ELIS (CRYPTO:XLS) is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.03197464 USD and is up 14.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $61,087.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

