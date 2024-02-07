Enbridge (ENB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.69 per share for the quarter.
Shares of ENB opened at C$46.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.21. Enbridge has a 1 year low of C$42.75 and a 1 year high of C$54.84. The stock has a market cap of C$99.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$48.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$46.90.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.915 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 244.00%.
ENB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Enbridge from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. ATB Capital set a C$56.00 target price on Enbridge and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$52.00 target price on Enbridge and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$53.81.
Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.
