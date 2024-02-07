Energy Transfer (ET) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 14th. Analysts expect Energy Transfer to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ET stock opened at $13.98 on Wednesday. Energy Transfer has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $14.65. The company has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.01%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.87%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

