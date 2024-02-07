Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 128.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 229.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 207.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Residential Stock Up 1.1 %

Equity Residential stock opened at $59.18 on Wednesday. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $52.57 and a twelve month high of $69.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.84.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.07 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 29.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on EQR. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Equity Residential from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Equity Residential from $60.00 to $59.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.18.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 1,639 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $97,405.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,479.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 1,639 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $97,405.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,479.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,688 shares of company stock valued at $2,911,068 in the last three months. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Featured Articles

