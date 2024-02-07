Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Raised to $167.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen cut Estée Lauder Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $141.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $148.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $173.35.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on EL

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 2.7 %

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $146.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.32 billion, a PE ratio of 112.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.36. Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $102.22 and a one year high of $262.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.23 and a 200 day moving average of $142.67.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 203.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 378.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.