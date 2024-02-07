Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,932 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EXC. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the first quarter valued at $270,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 21.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,262,000 after acquiring an additional 12,105 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 77.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 380,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,117,000 after acquiring an additional 166,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $33.91 on Wednesday. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $33.46 and a one year high of $43.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.51. The company has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXC. UBS Group downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Exelon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Exelon from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.36.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

