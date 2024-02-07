Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,932 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EXC. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the first quarter valued at $270,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 21.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,262,000 after acquiring an additional 12,105 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 77.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 380,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,117,000 after acquiring an additional 166,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.
Exelon Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $33.91 on Wednesday. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $33.46 and a one year high of $43.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.51. The company has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Report on Exelon
Exelon Company Profile
Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Exelon
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- AMD, Broadcom, Marvell, Nvidia: Big gainers from new AI spending
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Is the dip in Atlassian stock a sneaky buy opportunity?
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- Caterpillar stock hits new highs; time to ring the register?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.