Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EXPE. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Barclays lowered shares of Expedia Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $148.04.

Expedia Group stock opened at $153.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.90. Expedia Group has a 52-week low of $87.94 and a 52-week high of $155.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.11.

Expedia Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the online travel company to repurchase up to 30.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $65,124.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,879.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $65,124.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,879.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,415,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,719,777. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,477 shares of company stock valued at $13,989,925. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the second quarter worth about $594,000. City State Bank raised its position in Expedia Group by 157.3% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 193 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 114.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

