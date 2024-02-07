Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Receives Buy Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $230.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fabrinet from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Northland Securities downgraded Fabrinet from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fabrinet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $145.89.

Shares of FN opened at $182.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $189.92 and a 200 day moving average of $166.21. Fabrinet has a one year low of $90.19 and a one year high of $229.02.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $685.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.33 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 9.35%. Analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fabrinet news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total transaction of $539,436.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,649.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total transaction of $513,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,258,296.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total value of $539,436.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,649.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Fabrinet by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Fabrinet by 432.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 13,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fabrinet by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 460,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,750,000 after buying an additional 54,158 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in Fabrinet by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 99,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,962,000 after buying an additional 33,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,416,000. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

