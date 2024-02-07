First Command Advisory Services Inc. Invests $4.49 Million in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 38,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,490,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 720.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $102.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.42. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $120.70. The firm has a market cap of $405.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Redburn Atlantic raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on XOM

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.