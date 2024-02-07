FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FirstService were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FirstService during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstService by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstService by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of FirstService during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of FirstService during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSV stock opened at $164.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.47 and a beta of 1.00. FirstService Co. has a 1-year low of $131.75 and a 1-year high of $171.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.41%.

FSV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of FirstService from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of FirstService from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 price objective on shares of FirstService and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FirstService in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of FirstService from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstService has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.57.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

