Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FLYW. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Flywire in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Flywire from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Flywire from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Flywire from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Flywire from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flywire currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.73.

Get Flywire alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FLYW

Flywire Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Flywire stock opened at $21.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.93. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.89 and a beta of 0.91. Flywire has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $35.80.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $123.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.50 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Flywire will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO David R. King sold 3,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $82,321.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 473,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,072,178. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Flywire news, CTO David R. King sold 3,518 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $82,321.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 473,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,072,178. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Rob Orgel sold 3,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $89,832.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 256,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,004,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,107 shares of company stock worth $506,489 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flywire

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flywire in the third quarter worth about $100,341,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flywire by 58.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,055,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,940 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Flywire during the second quarter worth approximately $55,050,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flywire by 29.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,281,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,222 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Flywire by 2,255.5% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,353,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.