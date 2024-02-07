FMC (NYSE:FMC) Stock Rating Lowered by BNP Paribas

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FinViz reports. They currently have a $56.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. BNP Paribas’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FMC. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of FMC from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of FMC from $99.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of FMC from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.71.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $53.45 on Wednesday. FMC has a 12-month low of $49.49 and a 12-month high of $131.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.66 and a 200-day moving average of $67.12.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 29.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FMC will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert C. Pallash purchased 3,845 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.48 per share, for a total transaction of $201,785.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,270.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in FMC by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,249,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,658,000 after purchasing an additional 833,845 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in FMC by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FMC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in FMC by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 124,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 18,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in FMC by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 591,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,628,000 after purchasing an additional 45,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

