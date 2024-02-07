Foraco International (TSE:FAR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.97

Shares of Foraco International SA (TSE:FAR – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.97 and traded as high as C$2.95. Foraco International shares last traded at C$2.95, with a volume of 193,426 shares changing hands.

Foraco International Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$290.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.84.

Get Foraco International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Foraco International news, Senior Officer Fabien Sevestre sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.95, for a total transaction of C$29,250.00. 35.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Foraco International Company Profile

Foraco International SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides drilling services worldwide. It operates through two segments: Mining and Water. The company offers its drilling services to the mining and energy industry, such as exploration, development, and production related drilling services. It also drills wells for drinking, irrigation, and industrial water; and undertakes a range of projects, including village water drilling programs, specialized drilling projects to access mineral water using sanitary protection methods, and large diameter well fields for residential supply in urban environments, as well as provides inspection, servicing, and rehabilitation services for existing wells.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Foraco International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foraco International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.