Fortinet Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 16,637 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 27% compared to the average volume of 13,100 put options.

Fortinet Trading Up 2.1 %

FTNT opened at $67.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a PE ratio of 46.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.09. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortinet

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,586 shares in the company, valued at $233,886. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,939.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 293,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,419,817.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,332 shares of company stock valued at $8,704,410. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 2.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,859,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,181,456,000 after acquiring an additional 595,952 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,042,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,968,575,000 after buying an additional 647,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,178,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,007,182,000 after buying an additional 147,048 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 125,937.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $713,680,000 after buying an additional 14,586,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 156.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,441,059 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $554,945,000 after buying an additional 5,765,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.64.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

