Fortis (FTS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.73 per share for the quarter.

Fortis Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of FTS stock opened at C$53.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.96, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of C$26.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$54.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$54.58. Fortis has a 1-year low of C$49.82 and a 1-year high of C$62.00.

Fortis Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FTS. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Fortis from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Fortis from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$57.58.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

Further Reading

