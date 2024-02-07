Fortis (FTS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.73 per share for the quarter.
Shares of FTS stock opened at C$53.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.96, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of C$26.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$54.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$54.58. Fortis has a 1-year low of C$49.82 and a 1-year high of C$62.00.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.38%.
Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.
