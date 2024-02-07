Fortis (FTS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) will issue its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fortis Price Performance

FTS opened at $39.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Fortis has a 1 year low of $36.30 and a 1 year high of $46.28. The firm has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.44.

Fortis Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Fortis’s payout ratio is 76.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortis by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 6,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Fortis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortis during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

