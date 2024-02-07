Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th.

Fortitude Gold Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:FTCO opened at 4.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of 5.99 and a 200-day moving average of 6.06. Fortitude Gold has a twelve month low of 3.61 and a twelve month high of 7.41.

Get Fortitude Gold alerts:

Fortitude Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Fortitude Gold Corporation, a mining company, focuses on exploring gold and silver projects. Its principal property is the Isabella Pearl mine project covering an area of 9,777 acres located in the Mineral County, Nevada. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Fortitude Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortitude Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.