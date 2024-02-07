Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th.
Fortitude Gold Stock Up 5.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:FTCO opened at 4.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of 5.99 and a 200-day moving average of 6.06. Fortitude Gold has a twelve month low of 3.61 and a twelve month high of 7.41.
Fortitude Gold Company Profile
