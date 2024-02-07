Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust (LON:GMP) Raises Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust (LON:GMP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust’s previous dividend of $0.12. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust Price Performance
GMP stock opened at GBX 9 ($0.11) on Wednesday. Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 9.05 ($0.11). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 8.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 8.75.
About Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Exxon and Chevron ready to rally: The floor is in for big oil
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Analysts jumped on this stock ahead of earnings; markets love it
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Unusual call options in this ETF can lead these stocks to rally
Receive News & Ratings for Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.