Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust (LON:GMP) Raises Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust (LON:GMP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust’s previous dividend of $0.12. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:GMP opened at GBX 9 ($0.11) on Wednesday. Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 9.05 ($0.11). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 8.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 8.75.

Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by The Carne Global Fund Managers Ireland Limited. The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets around the globe, primarily in the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

