Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $221.29

Shares of Galliford Try Holdings plc (LON:GFRD – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 221.29 ($2.77) and traded as high as GBX 248.50 ($3.12). Galliford Try shares last traded at GBX 241.50 ($3.03), with a volume of 177,125 shares trading hands.

Galliford Try Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of £248.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,018.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 234.18 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 221.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.97, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Galliford Try Company Profile

Galliford Try Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. It operates through Building, Infrastructure, and PPP Investments segments. The company engages in the construction of buildings for private and public sector clients in health, education, custodial, and defense markets, as well as serves commercial clients.

