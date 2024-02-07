GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Sold by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GEHC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth $7,570,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth $535,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth $2,091,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth $525,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth $255,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC opened at $81.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.18. The company has a market cap of $37.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.35 and a 12-month high of $87.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 3.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

